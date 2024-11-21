McDonalds makes three huge announcements!

McDonald's

Meal deal extended FILE PHOTO: McDonald's has decided to extend its $5 meal deal. (Refrina - stock.adobe.com)

By Nick Roberts

McDonald’s has announced some big things that impact the Miami Valley and we’re very excited!

1) The McRib is coming back to the region! The iconic sandwich is set to return to McDonald’s restaurants December 3, for a limited time only.

2) Buy a half-gallon jug of McRib sauce! For the first time ever, McDonald’s is offering half-gallon jugs of its signature McRib sauce starting Monday at 10am. Order at wholelottamcribsauce.com. We think it’s going to sell out quickly, so you got to be there Monday morning at 10am.

3) McDonald’s is working on a new “McValue” approach for next year that involves keeping a $5 value meal offer on the menu for the first half of the year, along with introducing a “buy one add one” option! The originally offered the deal for the summer only but extended it a few times.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!