McDonalds makes three huge announcements!

McDonald’s has announced some big things that impact the Miami Valley and we’re very excited!

1) The McRib is coming back to the region! The iconic sandwich is set to return to McDonald’s restaurants December 3, for a limited time only.

2) Buy a half-gallon jug of McRib sauce! For the first time ever, McDonald’s is offering half-gallon jugs of its signature McRib sauce starting Monday at 10am. Order at wholelottamcribsauce.com. We think it’s going to sell out quickly, so you got to be there Monday morning at 10am.

3) McDonald’s is working on a new “McValue” approach for next year that involves keeping a $5 value meal offer on the menu for the first half of the year, along with introducing a “buy one add one” option! The originally offered the deal for the summer only but extended it a few times.