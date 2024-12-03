Would you pay $5000 for a jug of McRib Sauce?

FILE PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 03: A McRib is seen at a McDonald's restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald's nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981.

This is an update to the story we first published here. The McRib is back and the half-gallon jug of McRib sauce has sold out! That was quick.

There are people trying to sell it as high as $5000 on ebay. Worth it? We don’t think so!

According to a mashed.com article on how to duplicate the recipe, Hunts Original Barbecue Sauce or Bull’s Eye Sweet & Tangy get it pretty close.

Original article:

McDonald’s has announced some big things that impact the Miami Valley and we’re very excited!

1) The McRib is coming back to the region! The iconic sandwich is set to return to McDonald’s restaurants December 3, for a limited time only.

2) Buy a half-gallon jug of McRib sauce! For the first time ever, McDonald’s is offering half-gallon jugs of its signature McRib sauce starting Monday at 10am. Order at wholelottamcribsauce.com. We think it’s going to sell out quickly, so you got to be there Monday morning at 10am.

3) McDonald’s is working on a new “McValue” approach for next year according to a CNBC report that involves keeping a $5 value meal offer on the menu for the first half of the year, along with introducing a “buy one add one” option! The originally offered the deal for the summer only but extended it a few times.