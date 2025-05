After leading the Chicago Bulls to their third national championship, Michael Jordan shocked the world when he announced his retirement in 1993. The story made news outlets across the country as well as in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. (Charles Cherney/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

NBC announced that Hall of Famer Michael Jordan will be added as a special contributor to their broadcast team. NBC’s 11 year contract with the NBA will begin with the 2025-2026 season.

This is the first time since 2002 where NBC will have NBA coverage.