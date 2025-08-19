Michelle Williams thanks her surrogate for 'the miracle of' her fourth child

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend the 'Dying For Sex' New York City premiere on April 2, 2025. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams is sharing details about her newborn child.

The actress opened up about the birth of her fourth child during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

Williams and her husband, Thomas Kail, welcomed their third child, her fourth, through a surrogate earlier in 2025. During her appearance on the late-night show, guest host Tiffany Haddish complimented Williams on her figure, telling her it looks like she has never had any children.

"Then I've got to give a big shoutout to Christine, cause this last baby did not come through my body," Williams said. "But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you're watching out there; thank you, Christine."

She continued her praise of her surrogate, saying, "Thanks to Christine, I have three under 5 at home."

These comments appear to be the first time Williams has confirmed the sex of her youngest child.

Williams had her first child, Matilda Rose Ledger, with the late Heath Ledger in October 2005. Her first child with Kail, named Hart Kail, was born in 2020. The married couple welcomed a second child in 2022 followed by this third child earlier in 2025. The names of their two youngest children have yet to be announced publicly.

