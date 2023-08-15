Millie Bobby Brown talks "graduating" from 'Stranger Things', privacy around wedding

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about two major events in her life: the final season of Stranger Things and her wedding to fiance Jake Bongiovi.

Having catapulted to fame on Stranger Things during its first season in 2016, Brown will bid her beloved character, Eleven, farewell during the forthcoming fifth and final season. While there's no premiere date yet, largely due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, Brown says she's ready to say goodbye.

"I think I'm ready," she told Women's Wear Daily in an interview conducted prior to the actors strike. "It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year."

The Enola Holmes actress continued, "You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

While Brown's journey on Stranger Things is coming to a close, there's a new beginning in her future with Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. The couple announced their engagement in April and wedding planning is in full swing — but she's staying mum on details.

The Florence by Mills Beauty founder said she likes to "draw the curtains because I believe in privacy for my own sanity," adding that when it comes to her wedding, she'll be "probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."

Millie added, "So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

