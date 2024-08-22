Mindy Kaling shouts out Ben Affleck at DNC convention

By Stephen Iervolino

While speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday evening, Mindy Kaling gave a shout-out to Ben Affleck, a day after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce to end their highly publicized second chance at love.

From the podium, Mindy trumpeted, "I couldn't leave here without giving a shout-out to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts!"

She added, "Everyone is always hating on us! But they just don't get it! Go Sox! Go [Celtics star] Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there!"

She added, "Dunkin' Donuts is the best coffee in the world!" The franchise is a New England staple, which is why Massachusetts-born-and-raised Affleck has partnered with the brand.

Other than sharing a home state, Kaling goes way back with Ben — sort of.

Mindy co-wrote and starred in a hit 2003 off-Broadway play called Matt and Ben, a comedic take on Matt Damon's longtime friendship with Affleck and their collaboration on the Oscar-winning script for Good Will Hunting.

The production landed Kaling a writing job on NBC's The Office, in which she also co-starred and eventually co-produced.

Incidentally, Kaling played Damon in Matt & Ben, with her co-writer Brenda Withers as Affleck.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

