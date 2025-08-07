Miranda Lambert Has Taken Up Golf To Spend More Time With Her Husband

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

It’s full swing ahead for Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan! Carving out that quality time with her husband despite a busy schedule is so important!

Brendan loves to golf so she decided to learn how to play to really enjoy that quality time together - “My husband loves golf, and it’s been a really fun way for us to spend time together..." -Miranda Lambert

She is out on the road right now with Morgan Wallen so they have been able to travel and play different golf courses throughout the U.S - plus, Morgan loves to golf too! “We’ve found time to escape between shows and go to different courses in the cities we’re in...It’s been a nice way to carve out time together when life is on the go.” -Miranda Lambert

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!