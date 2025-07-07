Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield share moment at Wimbledon in matching white

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro enjoyed some tennis over the weekend.

The pair were spotted together attending day seven of the Wimbledon Championships in London on Sunday.

Garfield and Barbaro were photographed arriving at the event holding hands and wearing matching whites at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, where the tournament is held.

Garfield wore a white button-up shirt and a white sweater tied around his shoulders along with matching white slacks and brown shoes. Barbaro matched the occasion with a white dress and heels.

Inside the premises, the pair were photographed smiling, laughing, cheering and even sharing a sweet moment when Garfield leaned over to kiss Barbaro on the cheek.

Barbaro and Garfield have been spotted together at a several events and recently posed together, along with Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg, at W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party in January.

In May, the two were also seen posing with the cast of the hit Broadway show John Proctor is the Villain. The show shared the photos on Instagram, writing, "new students at helen county high: thanks for joining us andrew garfield, monica barbaro, and bonnie milligan!!"

The two actors both had roles in noteworthy movies last year, with Garfield starring in We Live in Time alongside Florence Pugh, and Barbaro starring as Joan Baez alongside Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Barbaro was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for the role.

