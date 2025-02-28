Morgan Wallen breaks a longstanding record held by Garth Brooks

Morgan Wallen performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Morgan Wallen just broke a Garth Brooks record that many thought would never be topped.

Morgan’s One Thing At A Time album just notched it’s 75th week at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart helping him break Garth Brooks’ record for most career weeks spent at the top of the chart with 174!

The most impressive thing about Morgan’s newest record? His first week at number one on the Billboard Top Country Album chart was in August of 2020 - meaning he broke the record in less than 5 years!