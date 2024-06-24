Morgan Wallen Deactivates His Instagram

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Earlier this week, Morgan Wallen took to Instagram to give an update to his fans, acknowledging that he hadn’t been on there in a while. Everything seemed good in his world, saying he had been on the golf course, spending time in the pool and hangin’ with his son and had even been in the studio working on new music. And then poof, he’s gone!

I happened to screen shot his profile earlier, showing he had no followers and wasn’t following anyone. It also showed a contradicting “801″ posts, but also said “no posts,” as you can see below. But as of right now, he’s completely gone off of Instagram. You can’t even search for his verified page, nothing shows up. What happened?