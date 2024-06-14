Morgan Wallen Donates $100K To Local Little League

If you’re familiar with the Morgan Wallen song “Thought You Should Know,” there’s a line in there where Morgan talks about meeting a girl from Jefferson City. Well, that’s a real place, not a made up little town that worked lyrically in his song.

Jefferson City is a small town just East of Knoxville, Tennessee, which about 40 minutes from where Morgan graduated from high school in Knox County. But Jefferson City is also home to some Little League fields where Morgan’s All Star team would sometimes play at when he was growing up.

Well, Morgan wanted to make sure those kids had great fields to play on, so he just donated $100,000 to Jefferson City Little League and the County to help renovate two fields and get them in tip-top condition.

According to Music Row, the donation will go towards “New infields, bases, dugouts, press boxes, backstop padding, fencing and more, with $80,000 going toward the Roy Harmon Field via the City Parks Department and $20,000 toward the New Market Field via Jefferson City Little League.”

This isn’t the first time Morgan Wallen and his Foundation have helped out the youth. He also funded a World Series trip for a Dixie Baseball All Star team in Tennessee, which also included brand new uniforms.

More information on the ‘Morgan Wallen Foundation’ (MWF) can be found here.