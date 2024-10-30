Morgan Wallen Foundation donates $500k worth of instruments to schools

The T.J. Martell Foundation 49th Annual New York Honors Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martel)

The Morgan Wallen Foundation is helping students across the country by donating $500,000 worth of instruments to schools through the “One Instrument At A Time” initiative.

All of the schools that benefited from the initiative were from cities that Morgan performed in during his One Night At A Time tour.

“When I was a kid, access to music profoundly changed my life and gave me a sense of purpose. I want that for others, and I’m blessed to be able to provide instruments to these schools through my foundation,” Morgan said. “We really wanted to say a big thank you to these awesome communities that welcome us in and let us play for our fans.”