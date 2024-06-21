Morgan Wallen Gives Update On New Music And Life Outside The Studio

It’s been a little while since Morgan Wallen has updated fans on what he’s been up to, other than touring and hinting at new music. But that changed today when he shared a video on his IG story as to what he’s been up to and where he’s been.

He starts off acknowledging the fact that he hasn’t sent an update in a while. He said, “What’s going on everybody? I’ve been in the studio for the past couple of days and was just thinkin’ I haven’t been on here to let y’all know or give y’all an update in a long time. So, here I am!”

He continues with a little bit of what he’s been doing outside the studio to keep busy when he’s not touring and on the road playing shows. “I’ve really just been hangin’ with my kid, making music, golfing, swimming, but mostly just laying low and staying out of trouble.”

But what about that new music Morgan? We already know “Lies, Lies, Lies” is coming out July 4th. He said, “I’m really excited for y’all to hear the new music, it sounds awesome. ‘Lies, Lies, Lies’ is coming out real soon, I’m excited for that one, and I got plenty more in the pipeline.”

Hopefully, if the story is still up, you’ll be able to see it below. If not, just read it above in your best Morgan Wallen voice.