Morgan Wallen Hand Draws Fans First Tattoo

Morgan Wallen had a big show last weekend in NJ at MetLife Stadium and while he was on-stage, something caught his eye and he stopped the show for a moment.
A fan made a sign that says, “Morgan, can you draw my first tattoo?”
Well, he saw her sign, grabbed it from her and then sketched her first tattoo design. It said, “Love ya . . . So does God” with his initials “M.W.” below it.
When he handed her back the sign, she completely lost it and the waterworks started flowing. But she wasted no time, she already got the tattoo!
@gia.alonso
@morganwallen drew my first tattoo!! this is a dream come true 😭 thank you to all the sweet souls we met who helped make this possible. i love you morgan🧡🧡#morganwallen #metlifestadium #pit #fyp #morganwallenpit #gapit♬ 7 Summers - Morgan Wallen