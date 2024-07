2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Morgan Wallen just broke the record for the biggest country concert EVER in the UK with over 50,000 people in attendance at Hyde Park in London! At the end of the show, he even teased that he has some 2025 UK tour stops coming!