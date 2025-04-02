Morgan Wallen now selling “Get Me To God’s Country” merch fueled by SNL exit

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen is now selling “Get Me To God’s Country” merchandise on his website after his exit on Saturday Night Live.

Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025

Immediately after leaving the SNL set, Morgan took to Instagram an posted a picture of a private jet on his story with the caption, “Get me to God’s country.”

Morgan Wallen on Instagram Stories after his #SNL performances pic.twitter.com/S89xjcgIqs — Saturday Night Network (@thesnlnetwork) March 30, 2025

Morgan’s “Get Me To God’s Country” merch includes two hats and a t-shirt that are going for $45 a piece.