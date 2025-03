NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation)

Morgan Wallen wasn’t lying when he said a few months ago that’s he’s just layin’ low and working on new music in the studio. It seems like he’s sharing bits and pieces of new songs every 4-5 days.

The latest song he teased on his IG is called “I’m A Little Crazy.” With all these new songs, that new album must be right around the corner!