Morgan Wallen continues to break records all over the music industry. Morgan’s hit “Last Night” has become the first song EVER to reach 1 billion audio streams in the US in a calendar year.

The craziest part is that the year is just barely half over as we sit in mid-July! “Last Night” has also become the best selling song of 2023 so far, passing “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.

Morgan just notched his 13th straight week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Last Night.”