Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Tops Spotify’s Top 20 Most Popular Songs Of Summer 2023

Spotify released their list of most streamed songs for the summer of 2023 and Morgan Wallen took the top spot with his hit, “Last Night.” Morgan made the top 20 list two more times with “You Proof” coming in at 10th and “Wasted On You” at 17th.

Luke Combs also cracked the top 10 at number 6 with “Fast Car” and Zach Bryan made the list with “Something In The Orange” at 15th.

SONGS OF SUMMER (USA)

1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

2. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

3. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

4. “fukumean” by Gunna

5. “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

6. “Fast Car” by Luke Combs

7. “Kill Bill” by SZA

8. “See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)” by Tyler, The Creator

9. “un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny

10. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen

11. “All My Life (feat. J. Cole)” by Lil Durk, J. Cole

12. “WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny

13. “La Bebe — Remix” by Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma

14. “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]” by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Aqua

15. “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

16. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2″ by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

17. “Wasted On You” by Morgan Wallen

18. “TQM” by Fuerza Regida

19. “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” by Dua Lipa

20. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift