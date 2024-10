2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Morgan Wallen wrapped up his two-year One Night At A Time tour over the weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina after touring all over the United States, Canada, Europe, and the UK.

Morgan performed to a grand total of 3,107,695 fans over the course of 87 shows making the tour the highest selling tour in country music history!