Morgan Wallen’s ‘Still The Problem Tour’ to feature a new stage setup

Morgan Wallen (David Forehand)
By Woody

Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour will have a new look in stadiums across the country.

The main stage is getting a complete makeover with the catwalk resembling an airplane and each venue will now include four pits!

The Still The Problem Tour kicks off at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 10th.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!