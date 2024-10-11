Mountain Dew makes a huge announcement that will please fans!

At The Eagle we live on nostalgia. The good times growing up, remembering family and friends and simpler times gone by.

Over the past several years we’ve seen a lot of brands go back to their original flavors, looks and roots and now MTN Dew is doing the same.

On October 9th Pepsi announced that its “reclaiming the mountain” with a new identity and retro logo.

MTN Dew is becoming “Mountain Dew” again. Not that anyone called it “MTN” dew, but the cans will reflect the rebrand.

Pepsi company has recently changed the logo on the iconic Pepsi brand as well. That new branding has more of the retro logo look that was popular in the 70s and 80′s.

The new Mountain Dew won’t appear right away; you’ll start seeing it in May of 2025. Fans can rest assured that the iconic formula is not changing, just the branding.

We’ll all be living on mountain time!