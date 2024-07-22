Movie Night in Met Life Stadium: Luke Combs & Team Watch Twisters on Jumbotron

Okay, now this is EPIC. How many times have you watched a concert from nosebleed seats and relied on the jumbotron screens to see what’s going on, on stage? Now imagine that you get to watch a movie from a couch on the stadium field. Pretty cool, right? That’s what Luke Combs and his team got to do before he played 2 huge nights at Met Life Stadium in New York. It was the release day for the Twisters Movie and his song “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” is the lead song of the movie. What a way to celebrate!