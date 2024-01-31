Nate Smith spotted having dinner, skateboarding with Avril Lavigne

2023 CMT Music Awards – Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released April 02, Nate Smith performs on the RAM Stage at the CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Nate Smith was seen hanging with Avril Lavigne over the weekend in Los Angeles.

📸 | Avril Lavigne foi vista com o cantor country Nate Smith no restaurante Catch Steak em West Hollywood.



Avril Lavigne was recently seen with country singer Nate Smith at the Catch Steak restaurant in West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/2H20T1jBRi — Avril Photos 📸 | ALavigne.com.br (@AvrilPhotos1) January 30, 2024

There was speculation that the two may be dating, but they just friends having dinner and talking music. Avril even attempted to teach Nate to skate.

Could a Nate Smith/Avril Lavigne collaboration be in the works?