Netflix renews animated 'Tomb Raider' series shortly after first season debut

Netflix feels it has found treasure with Lara Croft.

The streamer debuted Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft on Oct. 10, and on Friday it announced the series, which features the voice of Marvel movie veteran Hayley Atwell as the titular adventurer, will be getting a second season.

While season 1 of the anime was more of an origin story, Netflix's Tudum blog says, "Season 2 looks to advance her character from somewhat of a rookie to her journey to becoming the icon we know today."

The streamer teases of the sophomore frame, "[W]hen adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts."

Netflix continues, "Lara's thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine."

Writer and executive producer Tasha Huo explains, "Season 1, thematically, is about Lara embracing how her dad dealt with grief, which was isolating," adding, "As we get into Season 2, we're trying to build Lara's team over the course of the show, so she goes from isolated hero, who only wants to do things on her own — a lone wolf — to realizing, 'Actually, I have this really cool team behind me.'"

The video game heroine was previously brought to the big screen in 2001 and 2003 with Angelina Jolie in the title role. In 2018, Tomb Raider was rebooted successfully with Alicia Vikander in the lead.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.