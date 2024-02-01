Netflix teases 'Squid Game 2', Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' and more in new 2024 preview

(NOTE LANGUAGE) On Thursday, Netflix dropped a teaser for its forthcoming 2024 slate, including the first footage from the sequel to its Korean phenomenon Squid Game, the third season of Bridgerton and the final season of Cobra Kai.

Also included is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it clip from the Jamie Foxx/Cameron Diaz action comedy Back in Action, production of which was halted last year when Foxx was hospitalized — and near death, Foxx later said — after suffering a "medical complication."

There's some footage from Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, with Paul Reiser's returning Jeffrey warning Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley, "Watch your a** out there, OK?" to which Eddie answers, "Don't worry about me, they love me in Beverly Hills!"

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender also gets some face time in the trailer, as do Jason Bateman, Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in the airline thriller Carry On; Jerry Seinfeld in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story; and Jennifer Lopez's sci-fi thriller Atlas.

Also shown is footage from Tyler Perry's star-studded World War II drama Six Triple Eight, in which Kerry Washington plays one of the Black women of the 6th Army Corps, which kept the mail flowing to our troops.

"We have the most to prove!" she shouts to her assembled cadre. "Now is where you show the proof!"

The trailer also teases live sporting events and another stand-up special from newly minted Beef Emmy winner Ali Wong. It closes with the new Squid Game tease also shown on social media.

"You're going to regret the choice you made," a menacing voice tells the game's winner, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae), to which he vows, "I will find you no matter what it takes."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.