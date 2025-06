New Champion in Town

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 07: Kayla Harrison of the United States celebrates after defeating Julianna Pena of the United States in the bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at the Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Middletown native, Kayla Harrison became the UFC women’s bantamweight champion of the world at UFC 316 on June 7th.

In dominating fashion she submitted Juliana Peña with a kimura arm lock in the final seconds of round 2.