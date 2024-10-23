New 'Cobra Kai' trailer takes the fight global

By Stephen Iervolino

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the hard-hitting trailer to the second part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai.

The drama shifts overseas, to Barcelona, and the international competition called the Sekai Taikai "where Miyagi-Do will face new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions."

The tease continues, "Can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?"

The trailer shows the international match-ups don't go well for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)'s Miyagi-Do team, and of course, looming over their team's heads is Martin Kove's Kreese. "Some of us have nothing to lose," he hisses at Daniel.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 premieres Nov. 15.

