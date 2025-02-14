New dating series 'Muslim Matchmaker' streaming on Hulu

You can watch Muslim American singles find their lifelong partner in the new Hulu series Muslim Matchmaker.

The ABC News Studios series is available to watch now on the streamer. In each episode, matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady help match singles, whether it be through cringey first dates or moments of real connection, to find a life partner, all the while staying true to their faith.

Abrahim and Elhady use their cardinal "Rules of Three" approach when making matches for their clients. It consists of three dates, three months and 300 questions.

All eight episodes of Muslim Matchmaker were helmed by Smriti Mundhra, who also executive produced the show alongside Senain Kheshgi.

"This series is groundbreaking in its depiction of love and faith, with lessons on love for audiences of all backgrounds," Mundhra said in a press release. "Hoda and Yasmin are absolute geniuses at helping single people find true connection amid the toxicity of modern dating culture, and their Rules of Three approach is the most effective — and sometimes challenging! — methodology I've seen in my decades of experience in the world of matchmaking."

Kheshgi is proud of how Muslim Matchmaker showcases the vibrant tapestry of Muslim life in America.

"The series stands as a beacon of joy, wisdom and family and presents Muslims as integral threads in the American fabric — with our own unique journeys, struggles and triumphs. Hoda and Yasmin’s guidance reminds us of the enduring strength of Muslim traditions and the wisdom they offer in navigating modern life,” Kheshgi said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.