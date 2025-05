New menu item at Skyline

Skyline has introduced the Skyline Dip Chilito. A layer of cream cheese and crunchy Fritos corn chips added to Skyline’s chili and cheese and wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Skyline Dip Chilito Ohio (Skyline Chili)

It’s inspired by the Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri. It’s available for a limited time.

More information at Skyline.com.