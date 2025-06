New Mountain Dew coming to Wal-Mart

Mountain Dew is launching two new Walmart-exclusive flavors on June 15th called Dragon Fruit & Summer Breeze.

The citrus and tropical blend will be available in bottles and cans. This will be available nation wide.

