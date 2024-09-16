New music for you to check out from Morgan Wallen

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

We know he’s been busy on the road, but he also told us recently in an Instagram post that he’s been laying low and recoding new music. Well, that wasn’t “Lies, Lies, Lies.” (See what I did there? OK, I’ll stop now.)

Morgan recently performed “Love Somebody” (Below) at his show in Stockholm and now it looks like the studio version might be ready to release.

When? Well, he didn’t say, he just gave us the teaser of “This one coming at y’all soon.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!