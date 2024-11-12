New Red Lobster CEO is dropping the mic on new items!

I am a Red Lobster fan. There’s something comfortable about that old legendary brand. Back in my youth, that was the place everyone went to for “special occasions.” It was considered high end back in the day. That’s why when watching the struggles the company has faced over the past couple years, I’ve been watching and rooting for them from the sidelines.

The new CEO Damola Adamolekun has not wasted any time trying to recapture the old glory of the restaurant and so far, he’s making social media waves!

First, they’re bringing back the legendary Hush Puppies. Before they offered the famous Cheddar Biscuits, Hush Puppies is what they brought to the table. They rocked. It sounds like now they’re going to charge for them as an appetizer selection, but still having them back is a fantastic idea.

They’re also introducing new pasta and fish entries, Lobster Bisque and Bacon-Wrapped Scallops.

Someone needs to get me there right away.

Let’s cheer them on from the sidelines!