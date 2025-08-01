New series based on 'The Holiday' is in the works

A new series based on the beloved 2006 romantic comedy The Holiday is in the works at Apple TV+.

The Holiday, directed by Nancy Meyers, starred Cameron Diaz as Amanda, a single American woman, and Kate Winslet as Iris, a single British woman.

The two women swap homes during the Christmas season and unexpectedly find love after heartbreak with Amanda meeting Graham, played by Jude Law, and Iris connecting with Miles, portrayed by Jack Black.

The film quickly became a hit and is now a Christmas classic.

The new TV series version of The Holiday is expected to keep the storyline but will introduce viewers to new characters.

Writer Krissie Ducker is set to executive produce, and actor and comedian Rob Delaney is attached to write the new series, which will be produced with Left Bank Pictures.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

