New voices announced for College Game Day’s opening theme song

On August 25th, Big & Rich announced the news that they will be stepping down as the lead vocalists for ESPN’s “College Game Day” theme song after 16 years. Their song, “Comin’ To Your City,” has been the opening theme since 2007 - and the kick-off to every college football weekend since then.
They teased a big announcement about a new theme song and new artists, saying the torch was being passed to unnamed “extremely talented artists.”
@collegegameday, it's been an honor. Time to officially pass the torch after 16 incredible years! #collegegameday #bigandrich pic.twitter.com/E1ga988ITL— Big & Rich (@bigandrich) August 24, 2023
Now we know who - and what - we’ll be hearing at the beginning of each episode of “College Game Day,” starting on Saturday, September 2nd:
To celebrate 30 years of GameDay hitting the road, @dariusrucker, @laineywilson and @thecadillac3 are the new voices of our anthem 👏— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2023
The latest version of "Comin' To Your City" will be here Saturday morning 🎵 pic.twitter.com/7yzpwV7PfI
Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The Cadillac Three are taking on this new reimagined version of “Comin’ To Your City,” which fans can hear this Saturday morning, September 2nd, at 8 a.m. CT on ESPN.