A new winner in the fast food drive through wait time wars!

The good folks at Daily Meal publish a list of the best and worst fast food wait times.

In 2022 the winner was KFC, but they’ve lost the crown (no fast food pun intended!)

The new winner according to a QSR report is Taco Bell!

Taco Bell drive through patrons had to wait just 278.84 seconds (4 1/2 minutes) on average. That counts the time they got to the order board, and time they received their food.

Who’s the slowest? Chick-fil-A. Their average wait time was 436.09 seconds which is more than 7 minutes.

Is Chick-fil-A worth waiting a few more minutes for? Let us know in the comments below and congrats to Taco Bell, the speed winner!