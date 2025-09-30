Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Omar Vega/WireImage/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are going their separate ways.

Kidman filed for divorce from the "Straight Line" singer on Tuesday after 19 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Kidman's filing comes one day after ABC reported that she and Urban had separated.

According to Tuesday's court documents, which were filed in Nashville, both Kidman and Urban experienced "marital difficulties" and "irreconcilable differences."

ABC News has reached out to reps for Kidman and Urban for comment.

A parenting plan order, which was also filed Tuesday, shows Urban and Kidman have agreed to a set schedule for how much time each parent will spend with their two daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 17, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 14. Neither Kidman nor Urban are seeking child support from one another, according to the document.

The terms state that Kidman will be the primary residential parent of both Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The Academy Award winner also shares two children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 in Sydney, Australia, after meeting the year before at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles.

Over the years, they have often supported each other publicly, with Urban attending premieres for projects that Kidman has starred in, and Kidman attending Urban's concerts and more.

Last year, Urban honored Kidman during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Nicole Kidman event, sharing how Kidman supported him when he went to rehab after they were married, due to past "addictions."

"If you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl," he said. "Nic pushed through every negative voice — I'm sure even some of her own — and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later."

Kidman and Urban celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in June. To mark the milestone, Kidman shared a black-and-white image of her and Urban, captioning the photo, "Happy Anniversary Baby."

