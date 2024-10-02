Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

By Angeline Jane Bernabe and Stephen Iervolino

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, walked her first runway show on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old opened the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, an event that also saw Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe and Oscar winner Hilary Swank strutting their stuff.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long," Kidman Urban told Vogue in an interview published Tuesday. "So when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day's finally here."

Kidman and Urban are also parents to daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. The actress also shares two now-adult adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise -- daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Cruise.

Babygirl star Kidman supported her daughter Sunday Rose's runway debut by resharing a post of the teenager walking the runway on her Instagram Story. She also attended a Miu Miu dinner party on Tuesday with her daughter.

The star-studded Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show also saw model and actresses Cara Delevingne and Alexa Chung on the catwalk.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!