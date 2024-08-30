Nikki Garcia asks for privacy for family after husband Artem Chigvintsev's arrest, her rep says

Nikki Garcia, the wife of Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, is asking for privacy following his arrest for domestic violence.

"This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time," a rep for Garcia said in a statement Friday to Good Morning America.

Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on Thursday just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old, who was released on $25,000 bail, was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

The Napa County Sheriff's Department shared Artem's mugshot on Thursday afternoon and told ABC News that they received a call around 10 a.m. for domestic violence in Yountville.

Napa County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived within minutes and arrested Artem. They said that he did not resist arrest and was booked at the Napa County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

After making bail, he was released around 2:15 p.m. PT. Sheriff's deputies said he was cooperative in the process.

The Sheriff's Department has not shared details on who the alleged victim is, but told ABC News that they are giving the person "adequate time to deal with what unfolded before making the person talk more to detectives."

They added that the alleged victim has been forthcoming with initial information to deputies.

The Russian-born dancer has competed on 12 seasons of DWTS to date.

Chigvintsev and Garcia competed together on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and married in August 2022. They share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

