No, Lainey and Duck did not get secretly married

Thanks to AI, pretty much anything can be created these days and if it’s on the internet, it must be true. Right? lol
Nope, just ask Lainey and Duck! Someone used AI to create fake wedding photos of the two of them. While they did get engaged back in February, they did not just get married.
As a matter of fact, Lainey and Duck have a message to the person that created the fake pics... (Warning, there is a little cussing in the video.)
@duckhodges
Attention to those making AI photos of me and Lainey… Sincerely, The couple who hasn’t had a wedding yet @Lainey Wilson♬ original sound - Duckhodges