No, Lainey and Duck did not get secretly married

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges attend the launch of Golden West Boots at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up on June 04, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Golden West Boots)

Thanks to AI, pretty much anything can be created these days and if it’s on the internet, it must be true. Right? lol

Nope, just ask Lainey and Duck! Someone used AI to create fake wedding photos of the two of them. While they did get engaged back in February, they did not just get married.

As a matter of fact, Lainey and Duck have a message to the person that created the fake pics... (Warning, there is a little cussing in the video.)