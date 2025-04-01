No, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's baby isn't named Celestial Seed

At this point, it seems that no celebrity baby name would be too shocking. Even still, Machine Gun Kelly would like you to know that his baby with Megan Fox isn't actually named Celestial Seed.

In announcing the birth of his first child with the Jennifer's Body star, mgk wrote, "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed." Apparently at least one person took that post to mean that Celestial Seed was indeed their daughter's name.

In response, mgk has shared an Instagram Story reading, "Wait guys...her name isn't 'Celestial Seed,'" alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

He adds, "Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."

