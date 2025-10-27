No tricks, just treats: Check out these family-friendly Halloween movies

If you’re looking for a family movie night with a spooky twist, here is a list of kid-friendly Halloween movies that the whole family can enjoy.
- Beetlejuice (HBO Max)
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (HBO Max, Netflix)
- Halloweentown (Disney+)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney+)
- Ghostbusters (Peacock)
- Ghostbusters II (Peacock)
- Hocus Pocus (Disney+)
- Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
- Goosebumps (Peacock)
- Frankenweenie (Disney+)
- Igor (HBO Max)
- Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)
- The Haunted Mansion (2023 version) (Disney+)
- The Haunted Mansion (2003 version) (Disney+)
- The Addams Family (Paramount+)
- Addams Family Values (Paramount+)
- The Addams Family (animated) (Paramount+)
- Coraline (Tubi)
- Casper (Netflix)
- It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (Apple TV+)
- Don’t Look Under the Bed (Disney+)
- Twitches (Disney+)
- ParaNorman (Prime Video)
- Hubie Halloween (Netflix)
- Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire (Disney+)
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (Buy/Rent on Prime Video)
- Phantom of the Megaplex (Disney+)