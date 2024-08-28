Oklahoma Sooners To Honor Toby Keith During 2024 Football Season

2014 MGM Grand Showcase Basketball Event - Oklahoma v Washington LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 20: Recording artist Toby Keith acknowledges fans as he attends a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Washington Huskies during the 2014 MGM Grand Showcase basketball event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Washington won 69-67. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Toby Keith was a lifelong Oklahoma University Sooners fan. This football season OU will honor him at the home games by playing a song of Toby’s following the third quarter. OU was a huge part of Toby Keith’s life and what a beautiful way to celebrate him by having over 83,000 fans singing along to his songs this football season.

“It’s going to involve not only music, but it’s going to involve a video portion to work in with the music...” executive associate athletics director Leah Beasley told The Oklahoman.

