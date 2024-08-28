Oklahoma Sooners To Honor Toby Keith During 2024 Football Season

Toby Keith was a lifelong Oklahoma University Sooners fan. This football season OU will honor him at the home games by playing a song of Toby’s following the third quarter. OU was a huge part of Toby Keith’s life and what a beautiful way to celebrate him by having over 83,000 fans singing along to his songs this football season.
“It’s going to involve not only music, but it’s going to involve a video portion to work in with the music...” executive associate athletics director Leah Beasley told The Oklahoman.