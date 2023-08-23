Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi says she has "not been OK" since mom's death

Chloe Lattanzi, the daughter of Olivia Newton-John, continues to grieve the loss of her mother.

In an Instagram post Saturday August 19, Lattanzi told her followers that she has "not been OK" since her mother's death. Newton-John, famous for her iconic role as Sandy in the musical film "Grease,"died in August 2022 after a yearslong battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

"If I have forgotten to return your calls, I've had extreme memory loss," Lattanzi began. "I've had difficulty getting out of bed." She added, "I've been neglecting myself."

"One of my mom's biggest messages was take care of you," she said. "If you don't take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness, and power to everyone else."

Lattanzi, who said she is planning on participating in Olivia's Walk for Wellness -- an annual 5K event in Melbourne, Australia, aimed at supporting those with cancer -- said she will "disappear for about three weeks just to honor my mind, body, and spirit" following the Oct. 8 event.

"I'm developing a little bit of health issues in my mind and my body," she said. "I just wanted to say to anyone who I have been inconsistent with, I'm so sorry....I haven't been taking care of myself."

"So, in the spirit of my mother and the spirit of the wellness walk, I'm going to take a month to do that so I can be of complete service to everyone else," she added. "If you needed this reminder, I hope it was helpful."

In a second video, Lattanzi thanked her followers for their support.

"Not many people are as blessed as I [am] to receive the kind of support that I am privileged enough to receive," she said. "Thank you to all of you."

