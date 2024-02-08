Online donations pour in for family of fallen 'Wonder Man' crew member

Just two days after the death of a crew member on Marvel's Wonder Man TV show, a GoFundMe for the family of Juan Carlos "Spike" Osorio has raised more than $150,000 and counting.

Osorio, 41, died Tuesday after an apparent fall from a catwalk at Radford Studios in Studio City, California.

His friend Bill Martel started the campaign, stating, "On February 6th, 2024, our friend Spike lost his life on the set of Marvels WonderMan [sic] shoot ... due to a potential structural failure."

While organizers are "hoping" the facility and the show's producers handle things "properly" in the wake of the incident, "We ...expect a long road fraught with attorney fees and expenses," the message continues.

"In the mean time [sic], bills will be mounting and the widow, Boom Operator Joanne W. will be left to deal with everything. Help if you're able, it's greatly appreciated," Martell concludes.

While there were many smaller donations among the 1,300 listed as of press time, a significant few were in the hundreds of dollars. One anonymous donor kicked in $10,000.

In the wake of the accident, Osorio's union, the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), released a statement from its president, Matthew D. Loeb. "Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss," he began.

Loeb pledged support to the victim's family, adding, "Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can."

As reported, Marvel Studios offered its "thoughts and deepest condolences" and pledged its support of the investigation into the incident.

Wonder Man will have Aquaman franchise villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead role.

