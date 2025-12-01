Orlando Is America’s Second Most Fun City

Orlando is among three Florida spots recognized on Southern Living's 2025 “South’s Best Cities” list for its lakes, among other reasons.

We are so lucky to call Orlando HOME - from our incredible theme parks, restaurants, fun outdoor activites, our Central Florida beaches...we have so many fun things to do!

Wallethub just released its annual ranking of the “most fun cities in America” and Orlando was just ranked as the second-most fun city in the United States! The study is based on a few factors from entertainment venues, fun spots to hangout, and so much more. Orlando came in at #2 and Miami was #3....the #1 spot went to Las Vegas!