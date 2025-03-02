Oscars 2025: Harrison Ford bows out as presenter due to shingles diagnosis

Harrison Ford will no longer be taking the stage at Sunday's 97th Academy Awards, Good Morning America can confirm.

The 82-year-old Hollywood icon, originally slated to present at the ceremony, has stepped down after being diagnosed with shingles. Ford received the diagnosis on February 28 and is currently resting and recovering at home.

Shingles is caused by the same virus, varicella-zoster virus, that causes chickenpox and is characterized by a painful rash that develops on the face or body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A person sickened by chickenpox and who recovers can later get shingles when the virus reactivates.

A representative for Ford confirmed to ABC News that he officially withdrew from the Oscars on March 1.

Ford's absence comes on the heels of a busy year for the actor. He recently wrapped his role in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking and starred as President Ross, aka Red Hulk, in Captain America: Brave New World, which hit theaters on February 14.

While Ford won’t be joining the star-studded lineup at the Dolby Theatre, movie lovers can still expect Hollywood’s biggest names in attendance.

The evening promises unforgettable moments and major wins across the industry’s most celebrated films.

The 2025 Oscars will air live Sunday on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

For the first time, the ceremony will also stream live on Hulu.

