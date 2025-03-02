Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays tribute to 'dear friend' Gene Hackman

Morgan Freeman made an appearance at the 97th Academy Awards Sunday, where he paid tribute to his "dear friend" Gene Hackman.

"This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman," Freeman began, noting the two worked on Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. "Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone's work," he said.

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'” Freeman said. “I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Morgan's speech kicked off the in memoriam, which honored those in Hollywood who passed away in the last year. Actors Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Teri Garr, John Amos, Bill Cobbs, Joan Plowright, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Earl Jones and more were included in the segment.

Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and his dog were found dead Wednesday in their Santa Fe home. He was 95 years old.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.