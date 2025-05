A close up of the Papa John's sign.

Papa John’s and Mountain Dew are joining forces and creating a new “dirty soda”.

The ‘Cini Dirty Soda is a combination of the normal citrusy Mountain Dew flavor with a splash of pepperoncini juice for an extra kick.

For a limited time Papa John’s rewards members can enter for the chance to win a kit that contains an insulated bag and all of the ingredients to make the drink.