Patina Miller says there are 'even more challenges' between Raq and Kanan in season 4 of 'Raising Kanan'

Friday means another episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. In this fourth season, the dynamic between Raq and her son Kanan has changed to focus on their new relationship as business partners.

"I think there are even more challenges [between them]," Patina Miller tells ABC Audio, noting the effects of her decision to kill his dad, Detective Howard. "She did something quite impulsive like Kanan did, but it's ... a bigger consequence because it's his father."

"Raq knows that it's forever changed," she continued. "Season 4 is sort of her pivoting to ... if they're not going to have the relationship they normally had, she's trying to figure out a way that he could still be in her life in some capacity."

With Kanan's former business partner, Ronnie, no longer alive, she says "being business partners for Raq seems like a good idea."

"That's the way to sort of continue to have some sort of a connection with Kanan. If she can be his business partner, then maybe she can gain his trust in that way," Patina says of her character.

She notes Raq will continue to fight for her son, though she "recognizes that what she did can never, can never be undone."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.